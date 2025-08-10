Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 182.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.