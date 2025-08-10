Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 1.2% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

