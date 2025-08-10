Bornite Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,925,000. Mastercard makes up 5.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,603 shares of company stock worth $20,265,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $574.42 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $453.46 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $523.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.90 and a 200-day moving average of $553.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.