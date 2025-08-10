White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE DE opened at $510.57 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $343.38 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

