Entropy Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2%

LOW stock opened at $241.37 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

