Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $194.85 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,130 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $194,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 66,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Tower by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.24. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

