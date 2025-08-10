Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 78,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. Koa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 19.6% in the first quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $312,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.28. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.12.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,325.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,353,571.52. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

