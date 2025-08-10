Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

