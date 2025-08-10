Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Lowered by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after buying an additional 4,815,007 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,471 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,511.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,758,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,046 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 53,148.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $269,658,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $290.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $274.25 and a one year high of $351.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

