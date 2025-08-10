True North Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $246.49 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $217.91 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

