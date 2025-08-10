Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $246.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.79 and its 200-day moving average is $266.26. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $217.91 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

