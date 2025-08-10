Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $425.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

