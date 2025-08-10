Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $625.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $774.10 and its 200-day moving average is $799.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 98.25% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $984.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

