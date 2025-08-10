Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $82,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $333.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.26.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,950.68. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

