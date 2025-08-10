Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after purchasing an additional 580,850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,822,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,445,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,622,000 after buying an additional 119,069 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.