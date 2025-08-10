Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,578,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,506,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.41% of Morgan Stanley as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 503,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $143.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $93.54 and a 1-year high of $145.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 294,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,480,422.50. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,231.70. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

