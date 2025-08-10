Federated Hermes Inc. Has $363,000 Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Allegion by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth $46,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Up 0.0%

ALLE opened at $163.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $137.83. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

