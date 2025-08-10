Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $612.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.42. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.20%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

