Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

