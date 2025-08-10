CCM Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

