Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Trimmed by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,376,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,533 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

