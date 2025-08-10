Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $235.36 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.