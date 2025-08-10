Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,398.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $193.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.