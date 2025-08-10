American Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.5% of American Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.08 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

