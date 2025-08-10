Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,256,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

JNJ stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $157.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $173.96. The firm has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

