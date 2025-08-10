Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,557 shares of company stock worth $28,037,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $472.42 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

