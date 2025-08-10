The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.