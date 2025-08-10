The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

