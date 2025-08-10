Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.52 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,174,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,742,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 865,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,783,000 after purchasing an additional 265,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $727.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $697.59 and a 200-day moving average of $656.35. The company has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $745.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.