Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 258 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $4,036.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,737.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3,644.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $4,094.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

