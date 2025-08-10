Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.8%

FHI opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

