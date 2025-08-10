LPL Financial LLC Buys 107,406 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NU Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.