XTX Topco Ltd Invests $342,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after purchasing an additional 804,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $594,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 157,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,195,268.94. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 691,062 shares of company stock worth $122,093,547 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.8%

NET stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average is $152.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.