Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $243.09 Million Position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,004,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,716 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Centene worth $243,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 203.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 273.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

