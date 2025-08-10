Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $286,414,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $149,451,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $92,649,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,773,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,512,000 after purchasing an additional 657,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10,810.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,395,000 after purchasing an additional 627,665 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $202.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $216.85.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 101.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $241.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

