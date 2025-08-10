SouthState Corp Has $16.32 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $108.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

