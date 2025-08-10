Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

