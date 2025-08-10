Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,082 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of United Dominion Realty Trust worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,940,000 after buying an additional 5,101,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,711,000 after buying an additional 1,706,037 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,073,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,742,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,451,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 524,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

