7,194 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by CCM Investment Group LLC

CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,027,479.15. This trade represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $202.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.50 and a 12-month high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

