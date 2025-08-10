Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 230,800 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,800 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 360,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.9%

DLTR stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

