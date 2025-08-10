Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 19,981 Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 512.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Owens Corning by 75.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,659,000 after buying an additional 272,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.2%

Owens Corning stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

