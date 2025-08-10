Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $180.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price target on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $143.90 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.69%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.