Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 20,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Danaher by 13.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.46 and a 200 day moving average of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.