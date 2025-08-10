Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $127,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Moody’s by 581.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,153,412.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $515.63 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.99 and a 200 day moving average of $478.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.