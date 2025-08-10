Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Head to Head Analysis

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Clorox pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Krispy Kreme pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Clorox pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Krispy Kreme pays out -107.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clorox has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. Krispy Kreme is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clorox and Krispy Kreme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clorox 3 8 1 0 1.83 Krispy Kreme 0 6 3 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Clorox currently has a consensus price target of $143.3636, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Krispy Kreme has a consensus price target of $7.5750, suggesting a potential upside of 145.94%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Clorox.

78.5% of Clorox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Clorox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clorox and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clorox 11.40% 377.86% 17.35% Krispy Kreme -29.33% -5.01% -1.90%

Risk and Volatility

Clorox has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clorox and Krispy Kreme”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clorox $7.10 billion 2.17 $810.00 million $6.52 19.16 Krispy Kreme $1.67 billion 0.32 $3.10 million ($0.13) -23.69

Clorox has higher revenue and earnings than Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clorox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clorox beats Krispy Kreme on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States. The Household segment provides cat litter products under the Fresh Step and Scoop Away brands; bags and wraps under the Glad brand; and grilling products under the Kingsford brand in the United States. The Lifestyle segment offers dressings, dips, seasonings, and sauces primarily under the Hidden Valley brand; natural personal care products under the Burt's Bees brand; and water-filtration products under the Brita brand in the United States. The International segment provides laundry additives; home care products; water-filtration systems; digestive health products; grilling products; cat litter products; food products; bags and wraps; natural personal care products; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products internationally primarily under the Clorox, Ayudin, Clorinda, Poett, Pine-Sol, Glad, Brita, RenewLife, Ever Clean and Burt's Bees brands. It sells its products primarily through mass retailers; grocery outlets; warehouse clubs; dollar stores; home hardware centers; drug, pet, and military stores; third-party and owned e-commerce channels; and distributors, as well as a direct sales force The Clorox Company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

