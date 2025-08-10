3,223 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by American Alpha Advisors LLC

American Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.46%. EOG Resources's revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

