ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,152,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,181,000 after purchasing an additional 188,332 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,298,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,869,000 after purchasing an additional 82,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $282.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $184.39 and a one year high of $296.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.93 and its 200-day moving average is $249.13.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

