83,526 Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900,668 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 35.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,755 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 31.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,187,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $3,723,561.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,844.24. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 23,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $1,462,865.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 146,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,237,483.27. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,772 shares of company stock worth $51,005,175. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

