Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 275 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. CJS Securities cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.13 and its 200-day moving average is $176.83. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

