Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ITW opened at $256.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

